Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $183.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day moving average is $184.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.