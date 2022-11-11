Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 35.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth $703,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of News by 63.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in News by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 552,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in News by 571.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 4.51%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

