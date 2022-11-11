Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.03 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $27.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

