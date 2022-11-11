Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $321.07.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

