Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

AM stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

