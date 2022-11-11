Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

