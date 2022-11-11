Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 383,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 5.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $141.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

