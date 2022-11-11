Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

