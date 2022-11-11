KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

