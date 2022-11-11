Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 614.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

