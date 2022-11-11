Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.