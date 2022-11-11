Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Acquires 50 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,284.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,251.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Markel by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Markel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
