Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Acquires 50 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,284.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,251.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Get Markel alerts:

Institutional Trading of Markel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Markel by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Markel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

