Karlton D. Johnson Sells 927 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 11.2 %

MCHP stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

