Karlton D. Johnson Sells 927 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 11.2 %

MCHP stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.