Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 123,954 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 123,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $52,060.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,848,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,432.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 39,816 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $15,528.24.

On Friday, October 28th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 45,022 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,008.80.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $205,986.55.

On Monday, October 24th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.36.

Metacrine Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.29, a current ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metacrine

(Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

