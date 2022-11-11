Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LITE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.04. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

