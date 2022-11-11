MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT Raised to $6.00 at SVB Leerink

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. MannKind has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. MannKind’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 277.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.