Needham & Company LLC Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $16.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark cut their price target on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 28.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.