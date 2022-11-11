Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $63.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ENV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Trading Up 11.2 %

NYSE:ENV opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Envestnet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth $2,326,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.