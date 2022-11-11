Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.