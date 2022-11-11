Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 5.56.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
