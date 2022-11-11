Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $30.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.99. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ichor by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.