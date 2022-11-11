Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HRTX opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 814.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 946,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 843,014 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 164.2% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 966,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 473,930 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

