Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of HRTX opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.
Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 814.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 946,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 843,014 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 164.2% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 966,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 473,930 shares during the last quarter.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
