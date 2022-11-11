The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $33.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of CG stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after purchasing an additional 412,152 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

