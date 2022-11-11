Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Unisys has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $313.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $461.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Unisys by 64.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Unisys by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 131,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Unisys by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,923,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 307,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Unisys by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

