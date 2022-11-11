Cheuvreux Begins Coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF)

Research analysts at Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a €106.00 ($106.00) price target on the stock.

DRPRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Up 2.2 %

DRPRF opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $105.85.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

