Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Short Interest Update

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Lotus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LTUS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Lotus Pharmaceuticals
