Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Short Interest Update

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LTUS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Lotus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.