Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Grows By 1,675.0%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 1,675.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYX opened at $82.67 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYX. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

