Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Grows By 1,675.0%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 1,675.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FYX opened at $82.67 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
