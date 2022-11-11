Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 1,587.8% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

