Short Interest in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Expands By 1,566.7%

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JAQC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Jupiter Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 91.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the second quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.