Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 1,509.2% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $52.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

