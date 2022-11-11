Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

NASDAQ CETXP opened at $0.51 on Friday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

