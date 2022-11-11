Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Cemtrex Price Performance
NASDAQ CETXP opened at $0.51 on Friday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64.
About Cemtrex
