HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 1,380.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €46.00 ($46.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($64.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($43.50) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($43.00) to €41.00 ($41.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.