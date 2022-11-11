Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 1,093.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:ACV opened at $20.57 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

