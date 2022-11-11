Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Rises By 1,173.1%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 1,173.1% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.