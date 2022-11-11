Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Update

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of HHULY stock opened at 6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.99. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of 5.80 and a 52 week high of 12.12.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
