Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Grows By 1,200.0%

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWAC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Jupiter Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JWAC opened at $10.08 on Friday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.