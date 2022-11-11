First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in October

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FAD opened at $99.68 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $131.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.