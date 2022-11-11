Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in October

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Berkshire Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BERK opened at $12.44 on Friday. Berkshire Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

