Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in October

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Berkshire Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BERK opened at $12.44 on Friday. Berkshire Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.
About Berkshire Bancorp
