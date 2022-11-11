GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 1,262.8% in October

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 1,262.8% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

GB Group stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. GB Group has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBGPF. Investec cut shares of GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

