Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $146,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGAL. TheStreet raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $7.41 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.17%.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

See Also

