Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 7,786 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 44.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,533,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE AUY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.18. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yamana Gold Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.