Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 12,468 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 18.7 %

About Canopy Growth

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

