Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 6,525 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 128.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.36. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

