Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $205,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 10.3 %

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.