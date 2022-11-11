Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after buying an additional 128,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,342,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387 in the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

