RH (NYSE:RH) Stake Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 121.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,314,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,854,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,425,000 after buying an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

RH Trading Up 11.5 %

NYSE RH opened at $282.56 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.95.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,819. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

