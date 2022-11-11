iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Position Lessened by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 60,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 224,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 248,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $28.04.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

