Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $237,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,526,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $359,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

XRT stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.