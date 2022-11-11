Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 16,734 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 252,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

