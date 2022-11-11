GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Position Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,160,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,012,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 418,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 692,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.