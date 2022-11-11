Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 4,830 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 372,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $1,982,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $31,718,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $53.76 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($54.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($58.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

